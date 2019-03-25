Album review: Beware of the Dogs by Stella Donnelly

Stella Donnelly

Beware of the Dogs

Secretly Canadian

Score: A

Stella Donnelly, on her debut LP Beware of the Dogs, finds ways throughout to ambush her listeners in the best way possible.

Exploring themes of sexual assault and toxic masculinity, the Australian indie songwriter finds room to wryly strike with an undeniable wit while never losing the message.

On breakout single “Boys will be Boys,” Donnelly fills the open soundscape with an attack on victim-blaming, never shying away from the uncomfortable topic of rape-culture while putting the pressure on both the societal structure that allows it and the mindset that contributes.

All paired with a contrasting warmth and intricacy in instrumentals, Donnelly is a voice of authenticity in the moment, finding and fulfilling concepts with an undeniable confidence throughout.

-Nathan Kunz