Album review: Tasmania by Pond

Pond

Tasmania

Spinning Top Records

Score: A

Constantly peaking and dropping with reverb wrapped vocals and cutting synths, Australian psych-rock elites Pond create an atmosphere of dizzying cosmic-soundscapes on Tasmania.

Often more of an overarching feeling rather than a collection of standout tracks, Tasmania excels in finding climaxes through all-in strikes of instrumentation. Opener “Daisy” sets the tone for the 48-minute rollercoaster, swelling with strings before dropping into a funk-fuelled groove complete with dancing drums and bass.

On “The Boys are Killing Me,” Pond is at their best, dropping in and out of a waving chorus that strikes with confident vocal croons and heavy weaving synths. Any comparing qualities to fellow Australian heavyweights Tame Impala is no accident, with the bands sharing many of the same members, with Impala frontman Kevin Parker taking producing credits on the album as well.

Where Tame Impala may be more inclined to find refuge in the safety of proven formula, however, Pond is more likely to step out into untested grounds of zero gravity atmospheric arrangements, making them a must-listen for anyone itching for a further dive into the psychedelic landscape introduced by their brother band.

– Nathan Kunz