SAMRU election results are in

By Nathan Woolridge, News Editor

On March 1, 2019 the Student Association of Mount Royal University (SAMRU) announced the newest members of the 2019 Representative Executive Council. These representatives were elected by only 6.8 per cent of eligible voters at MRU. According to SAMRU, the votes for the various positions for the 2019 council looked like this:

President

Shayla Breen (Elected) – Votes: 515

Matt Mickelson – Votes: 210

Vice-President Academic

Nathan Lawley (Elected)

Yes: 544

No: 103

Vice-President External

Luc Carels (Elected) – Votes: 350

Meri Topchieva – Votes: 318

Vice-President Student Affairs

Kainat Javed (Elected)

Yes: 552

No: 104

The new president, Shayla Breen, was recently the VP of Student Affairs for 2018. Breen says, “For myself, this has been 2.5 years in the making. I am so humbled by how many people believed in me and helped me to get here. I am ecstatic for the year ahead with my team.”

This year, the ballot also involved a plebiscite question: “Do you support SAMRU working with the World University Service of Canada (WUSC)’s Student Refugee Program in order to sponsor and support student refugees to come to Mount Royal University?”

545 students voted yes and 126 students voted against the plebiscite question and initiative.

This year saw a slightly higher voter turnout than last year. In 2018, about six per cent of eligible students voted. This year, the voting was just shy of reaching seven per cent of eligible voters. According to SAMRU, 11,393 students were eligible to vote, but only 781 actually took the time.