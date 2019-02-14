Power ranking of couples in the world of sports

Feb. 14 is the day to show appreciation to your significant other and can even be used as a clean slate to make up for mistakes you probably had nothing to do with. But, still find the time to pick out the right flowers, shape of chocolate and random heart shaped items to show your love to your partner.

The world of sports, believe it or not, is filled with juicy gossip and heartwarming love stories that many are not aware of. The Reflector breaks down the most famous and slept on couples that involve athletes.

David and Victoria Beckham

If sports had a ‘royal couple,’ this would be it. Beckham, one of the top soccer icons in the world and wife Victoria, who was a pop sensation with the Spice Girls, are relationship goals across the board for many reasons. No need to get into all of them, just look at one family photo of theirs.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf

Tennis star Agassi won eight majors in his career, was the first man to win majors on three different surfaces and remains the only man to have won all four majors, an Olympic gold medal and the ATP Tour World Championships. During her own illustrious career, Graf won 22 majors as well as her own Olympic gold.

A story from Sports Illustrated, written before the 1992 Wimbledon final details the first time the couple met. “[Agassi] went suit shopping and was accompanied by his girlfriend who joked to the saleswoman that Agassi was only buying it to impress Steffi Graf, who’d won the women’s championship earlier that day.”

After Agassi’s win he “eagerly awaited the annual dance between champions but was crestfallen when told that the dance had been canceled due to lukewarm receptions from modern players.”

Despite this, he and Graf met that night and eventually became one of sports greatest couples.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton

Most men are very jealous of Houston Astro and World Series champion Justin Verlander. Not just for his pitching prowess in the MLB, but probably and mainly for the fact he has been dating what I thought was my future wife, model and actress Kate Upton since 2011.

Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe

History’s first power couple. Both pantheons in their own right, DiMaggio and Monroe were married in 1954 but divorced a year later. Despite rumours of her sleeping with U.S. President John F. Kennedy at one point in time, legend has it that some of DiMaggio’s last words were, “I’ll finally get to see Marilyn.”