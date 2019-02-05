Be careful Vogue, your Islamophobia is showing: The truth behind Noor Tagouri’s misidentification

by · February 5, 2019

In the most recent issue of Vogue, journalist and activist Noor Tagouri was misidentified as Pakistani actress Noor Bukhari. Though it is a simple editing mistake, it tells a bigger tale of Islamophobia in Western society. Photos courtesy of Noor Tagouri, photo illustration by Sam Nar

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#4) Application request limit reached
Type: OAuthException
Code: 4
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.

Print Edition

Archives