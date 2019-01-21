Album review: You Tell Me by You Tell Me

You Tell Me

You Tell Me

Memphis Industries

Score: B+

Melding a mix of harmony driven compositions and shining solo moments, You Tell Me’s self titled LP creates a beautiful and surreal album which goes beyond conventions of a pop-standard.

While feeling dependent and intertwined with one another on tracks such as “Get Out of the Room,” singers Peter Brewis and Sarah Hayes find room to individually stretch out elsewhere. Whether it’s Brewis’s tying together of the dizzying instrumental on “Water Cooler” or Hayes’s verses reminiscent to those of an upbeat show-tune on opener “Enough to Notice” the duo strike with an equally enduring quality throughout. Beneath the vocals, swelling strings and complex layered compositions are masterfully tied together, adding further merit to the beyond-pop aesthetic of the LP.

By finding a pathway to go beyond the typical pop-standard, Hayes and Brewis act as a winning combination on You Tell Me, unafraid to push forward harmonically or individually into grand audioscapes and theatrical compositions throughout.

-Nathan Kunz