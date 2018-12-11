Netlix’s Dogs is a canine-filled masterpiece

by · December 11, 2018

Dogs is about more than just dogs. The episode Bravo, Zeus uses the relatively simple story of the deep bond between man and dog as a backdrop to paint a poignant picture on the Syrian refugee crisis. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

The Reflector updated their cover photo.

6 days ago

The Reflector

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Reflector updated their profile picture.

6 days ago

The Reflector

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Print Edition

Archives