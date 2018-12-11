Album review: Oxnard by Anderson .Paak

Anderson .Paak

Oxnard

Aftermath Entertainment

Score: A

From the opening moments of “The Chase,” to the closing jazz improvs of “Cheers,” Anderson .Paak finds space to make an endlessly captivating and unique record on his sophomore LP, Oxnard.

Throughout Oxnard, .Paak’s now signature charisma finds ways to shine through. On opener “The Chase,” .Paak plays double duty, laying a smooth drum groove beneath the cinematic instrumental, all while delivering rapid fire lyrical stanzas. Later, on “Tints,” rapper Kendrick Lamar fits right into a .Paak instrumental driven by punching and dancing bass, with .Paak’s own verses pushing the track into the most catchy chorus in recent memory. Standing out amongst the listing is closer “Cheers,” where .Paak pays tribute to late MC and collaborator Mac Miller before legendary rapper Q-Tip delivers a heartfelt tribute to fellow A Tribe Called Quest member, Phife Dawg.

Where .Paak’s first album, Malibu, fell short, Oxnard excels, shifting tonally with precision while never losing the MC’s signature draw.

-Nathan Kunz