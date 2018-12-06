Starbucks Christmas cups are back

I don’t know about you, but the fact that the holidays are coming reminds me that school is coming to an end — and that allows me to finally be happy again.

But nothing reminds students more of the fast-approaching holidays than the holiday cups that keeps them cozy in the school library late at night.

Among many of Calgary’s notable coffeehouses, one industry mogul has been getting a lot of attention for their coffee cups as usual — Starbucks.

The company has had bad press in previous years with their minimalist red cup design in 2015 and doodles of disembodied holding hands in 2017. Customers reacted saying Starbucks was creating a war against Christmas and holding a gay agenda, respectively. This year, the cup design seems to be making a single statement many critics agree with — it’s time to get festive.

Starbucks now features four new cup designs that hit you with classic holiday colours of red, green and white. Some of the designs seem to be variations to previous designs by Starbucks, like the star that has been seen in past years and the slightly diagonal red and white, minimalistic patterns that look similar to the 2001 holiday cup by the company.

The other two cups showcase a pattern of coffee cherries and what appear to be flames of the “Christmas blend espresso shot,” according to E! News.

And if the cups alone are not enough for anyone anticipating the final chapter of the semester, then maybe Starbucks’ seasonal drinks can cheer you up. The traditional peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulée latte, chestnut praline latte, gingerbread latte and eggnog latte have made a comeback to the company’s list of menu items for the season.