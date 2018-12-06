Starbucks Christmas cups are back

by · December 6, 2018

Starbucks’ new holiday cups are steering clear of controversies this year. Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

The Reflector updated their cover photo.

1 day ago

The Reflector

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Reflector updated their profile picture.

1 day ago

The Reflector

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Print Edition

Archives