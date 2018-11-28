I Wasn’t Only Thinking About You… by Oh Pep!

Oh Pep!

I Wasn’t Only Thinking About You…

ATO Records

Oh Pep!’s second album is a coming-of-age collection about the intricacies of relationships and grappling with self-awareness. “Hurt Nobody” details moments fearing negatively impacting others while coming undone and needing to take care of yourself, climaxing with a plea: “I don’t wanna hurt nobody.”

“Asking For,” is an affirmation for listeners, driving home hope, acceptance of love and self. Oh Pep! enforces that while life is never going to be consistently easy, what you’re looking for may be right in front of you, you just haven’t seen it yet. Oh Pep!’s message is that risks are necessary, “There’s no way of knowing what silver lining is coming for you.”

The 10-track album features absolute bop “What’s the Deal with David?” that demands dancing and a good sing-along, as it outlines two friends sharing personal journeys of falling deeply and quickly in love.

“Your Nail and Your Hammer” portrays the powerful juxtaposition of strangers — two musicians — falling in and out of love after meeting in line to get Social Security cards.

With their sophomore album, Oh Pep! brings hope and escapist indie-pop to our current moment of cultural change.

– Robyn Welsh