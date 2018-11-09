CD Review: You Won’t Get What You Want by Daughters

Daughters

You Won’t Get What You Want

Ipecac Records

Score: A-

Has Halloween passed you by and left you yearning for more spooks? Well, your search for post-October thrills has ended, as the latest from noise rock veterans Daughters is packed to the brim with eerie industrial drones that will haunt your November nights.

Ringing with reverb and booming with war drum aggression from opener “City Song,” You Won’t Get What You Want remains unpredictable as tracks pass by. Punching from double bass drum driven math rock (“The Flammable Man”) to bossa nova grooves (“Daughter”), While seemingly primal in delivery, the albums winding and intricate layers add to the attack, with vocalist Alexis Marshall delivering repeated lines with an authentic dread above it all.

Polished without losing any edge, You Won’t Get What You Want delivers a deeply intriguing track list which haunts the listener with aggression and intricacy.

– Nathan Kunz