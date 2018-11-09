CD Review: Suspiria by Thom Yorke

Thom Yorke

Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film)

XL

Score: A-

For a first-time film-scorer, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has done a fantastic job reworking and reimagining the hyper-iconic musical ephemera that is Italian prog-rock group Goblin’s work on Dario Argenta’s 1977 masterpiece Suspiria.

Popular musicians and film scores just seem to go together and Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film) is no different.

Two-sided and 25 tracks, this thoughtful and eerie reworking of the original is (gleefully) Yorke at his most comfortable; a culmination of the electronic blips and atmospheric bloops of his previous two solo albums, mixed with that of the misunderstood Atoms for Peace.

Stand-outs include “Volk,” “Unmade” and “Suspirium Finale,” and for those three alone, Goblin should be proud.

– Alec Warkentin