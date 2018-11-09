BetterHelp: The highs and lows of online therapy

by · November 9, 2018

Online platforms give us the chance to connect with one another and live better lives. However, it can be easy to forget that not even the online world is perfect. Graphic by Amber McLinden. Vectors courtesy of Vecteezy

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

The Reflector updated their cover photo.

3 days ago

The Reflector

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Reflector updated their profile picture.

3 days ago

The Reflector

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Print Edition

Archives