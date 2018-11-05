Calgary’s new Central Library garners attention for stunning design and space

November 5, 2018

  • EDITED_DSC_0030
    Lineups early Thursday morning on Nov. 1 for the highly-anticipated opening of Calgary’s new Central Library. Photo by Ricardo-Andres Garcia
  • EDITED_DSC_0035
    Photo by Ricardo-Andres Garcia
  • EDITED_DSC_0154
    Mayor Naheed Nenshi speaks at the library opening. Photo by Ricardo-Andres Garcia
  • EDITED_DSC_0302
    Crowds pack into the library to celebrate the opening of the new space, Nov. 1. Applause and cheering are heard while confetti signals the official launch of the library. Photo by Ricardo-Andres Garcia
  • EDITED_DSC_0417
    Photo by Ricardo-Andres Garcia
  • EDITED_DSC_0481
    The building’s structure was designed to resemble a ship and to create an open space for people to collaborate. Photo by Ricardo-Andres Garcia

