CD Review: Spooky Guy by Danny Gonzalez

Danny Gonzalez

Spooky Guy

Single

Score: A

Following up 2017’€™s acclaimed, yet criminally underrated Halloween-harmony “Spooky Boy,” Danny Gonzalez once again delivers with “€œSpooky Guy”€ by mixing skeletal, synth-laced beats with crisp, frenetic hi-hats to score his charming, yet ghoulish, wordplay.

A lingering, haunting xylophone undercuts each bridge —€” the highlights of the single —€” while Gonzalez displays a clear progression in his writing, hitting both “€œYou could be Jekyll but I still wouldn’€™t hide”€ and “€œI’€™m Dracula, these witches going down for the Count,” with supreme confidence and bravado.

Staying true to his anti-drug, pro-spooky stance, Gonzalez’€™s vocals, too, are clean, as he belts “I ain’€™t sipping lean and I ain’€™t popping Xans,’€™ / only popping I do is to spook you and your friends.”€ Ultimately, with “€œSpooky Guy€,” Gonzalez showcases his musical maturation and that he is capable of more than just laughs.

– Colin Macgillivray