CD Review: Spooky Guy by Danny Gonzalez

Danny Gonzalez

Spooky Guy

Single

Score: A

Following up 2017’s acclaimed, yet criminally underrated Halloween-harmony “Spooky Boy,” Danny Gonzalez once again delivers with “Spooky Guy” by mixing skeletal, synth-laced beats with crisp, frenetic hi-hats to score his charming, yet ghoulish, wordplay.

A lingering, haunting xylophone undercuts each bridge — the highlights of the single — while Gonzalez displays a clear progression in his writing, hitting both “You could be Jekyll but I still wouldn’t hide” and “I’m Dracula, these witches going down for the Count,” with supreme confidence and bravado.

Staying true to his anti-drug, pro-spooky stance, Gonzalez’s vocals, too, are clean, as he belts “I ain’t sipping lean and I ain’t popping Xans,’ / only popping I do is to spook you and your friends.” Ultimately, with “Spooky Guy,” Gonzalez showcases his musical maturation and that he is capable of more than just laughs.

– Colin Macgillivray