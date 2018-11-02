CD Review: Last Building Burning by Cloud Nothings

Cloud Nothings

Last Building Burning

Carpark

Score: A-

For an album being heralded by many music outlets as “Cloud Nothings goes experimental,” Last Building Burning is surprisingly straightforward. That’s not to say there’s anything wrong with it; it’s a welcome return to the heavier, punk-ier sounds that were decidedly lacking in last year’s Life Without Sound.

Chiming in at eight tracks and 36 minutes, Last Building Burning is cacophonous. Frontman Dylan Baldi’s vocals are as shouty as ever, yet he still finds moments to flex his talent of producing singalong ear-worms where you least expect it (“Leave Him Now,” “So Right So Clean”).

Frankly, though, it’s drummer Jayson Gerycz who leads the charge on Last Building Burning, chugging along with frenetic pitter-patters and full-scale beatdowns that hold this album together.

All in all, not bad.

– Alec Warkentin