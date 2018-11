CD Review: Last Building Burning by Cloud Nothings

Cloud Nothings

Last Building Burning

Carpark

Score: A-

For an album being heralded by many music outlets as “€œCloud Nothings goes experimental,”€ Last Building Burning is surprisingly straightforward. That’€™s not to say there’€™s anything wrong with it; it’€™s a welcome return to the heavier, punk-ier sounds that were decidedly lacking in last year’€™s Life Without Sound.

Chiming in at eight tracks and 36 minutes, Last Building Burning is cacophonous. Frontman Dylan Baldi’€™s vocals are as shouty as ever, yet he still finds moments to flex his talent of producing singalong ear-worms where you least expect it (“€œLeave Him Now,”€ “€œSo Right So Clean”€).

Frankly, though, it’€™s drummer Jayson Gerycz who leads the charge on Last Building Burning, chugging along with frenetic pitter-patters and full-scale beatdowns that hold this album together.

All in all, not bad.

– Alec Warkentin