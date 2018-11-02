CD Review: Bottle It In by Kurt Vile

Kurt Vile

Bottle It In

Matador

Score: B+

Laying back in his now signature slacker-twang tone, Kurt Vile’s latest solo effort Bottle It In creates an atmosphere of extended jams and lyrical mantras throughout its runtime.

Clocking in at just under one hour 20 minutes, Vile doesn’t shy away from epics, with tracks like “Bassackwards” and title track “Bottle It In” cruising near the 10 minute mark. While Vile’s longer tracks can sometimes linger lyrically, the basement-jam vibe fills the album with a relaxing aesthetic that endears throughout.

Often tangoing with nonsensical lyrics and repeating melodies, Vile continues to hold tricks up his sleeves, often sprinkling surprises through occasional striking lyrical stanzas and odd time signature switch-ups. Even as the album drags, Vile pulls the listener back in with an undeniable charisma and tone that is all his own.

– Nathan Kunz