Heaven Dilly Dally

Partisan Records

Score: B+

Dilly Dally’s sophomore release Heaven, dives into a harsher, noise influenced sound. Vocalist and guitarist Katie Monks pulls from riot-grrrl influences, with a similar rasp and growl akin to Courtney Love and Hole at their peak. The song “Doom” is a standout on the album — a self-care anthem that’s far from soft. With lyrics that sound like they could be new-age mantras, “remember who you are / and where you’re gonna be / what’s inside you is sacred” and “believe in yourself ‘cause that’s all that matters” Dilly Dally channels empowerment through their sludge rock sound. Overall, Heaven is a powerful and heartfelt second album.

– Kennedy Enns