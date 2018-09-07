Events to attend this semester

Amid the fall semester bustle, it can be easy to miss the memo about events taking place on campus. Here is a guide to get you thinking about a few ways you can pull yourself away from studying and get out of the house.

The Blue Mile

To kick-off the school year, MRU is hosting a festival to welcome back students and staff on Wednesday Sept. 12 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the amphitheatre. The event features DJ Kav from 90.3 Amp Radio, food trucks, craft breweries and activities. Keep in mind that only tickets purchased at the event will be accepted; tickets for food and beer can be purchased starting at 1p.m. by debit or credit only. But if you’re one of the first 250 people through the door you’ll receive a free food truck voucher!

The event will have nine food trucks including Arepas Ranch, Awko Taco, Bento Burrito, Dumpling Hero, Red Wagon, Roadtisserie, Soul Kitchen, Sugar Cube and Taiko Taco. Eight brews of beer and cider will be available from local breweries: Cold Garden Beverage Company, Ol’ Beautiful Brewing Co., Village Brewery and Wild Rose Brewery.

Don’t forget to bring your photo ID and MRU ID!

Cultural & Indigenous Inclusion programs

SAMRU is hosting seven Cultural & Indigenous Inclusion programs this semester in the Yellow Room (Z203). According to SAMRU’s website, this room “provides a space for students to immerse themselves in the diverse community of Mount Royal and share their experiences with peers. It’s a space to learn and network while discussing the similarities and differences across cultures.”

Every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can attend an Aboriginal Ancestry program to learn more about your Metis or First Nations ancestry. This workshop is a great way to explore family, culture and scholarship or funding opportunities.

According to SAMRU, the Building Bridges: Tea & Bannock Talking Circle is a way to “encourage dialogue across difference.” Topics will be openly discussed and revolve around Indigenous, Canadian and international issues. The talking circle will run three dates throughout the semester: Oct. 1, Nov. 19 and Dec. 10 from 12 to 3 p.m. So head over to the Yellow Room (Z203) for some tea, bannock and meaningful discussion.

Learn traditional beading, jewelry making and more at Indigenous crafts every Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. Craft supplies are provided, all you need to do is make your way to Wyckham house.

Other programs include the Indigenous Elder Program, Metis History, Drum Circle and an International Student Eat & Greet. For more information visit SAMRU.ca.

Shows at the Bella Concert Hall

During my time working as an usher at the Bella Concert Hall on campus I noticed something: there was a serious lack of students attending the amazing shows on campus! If attendance by students is anything like what it was then, there are a lot of students missing out.

This semester, the concert hall will be hosting Stars with special guest Dizzy, the Concert of Hope, “an eclectic mix of music, song, spoken word, dance, motivational speaking and live art in support of teen mental health,” as well as the Luminous Voices Music Society, Calgary’s professional chamber choir who will be performing several times this semester. And that is only the start! To find out more about these events, purchase tickets and more, visit tickets.mru.ca.

Karaoke at the Hub

Admit it, singing karaoke with your pals is super fun. On the second Wednesday of every month you can sing your heart out at the Hub. For some great back-to-school bonding, head to the first karaoke night on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. with some new classmates. Pro-tip: when you’re getting ready, use your hairbrush as a microphone and warm up your voice. You’ll feel like a rockstar even before you’re ready to leave the house!

Keep an eye out

Much more is happening on campus this semester, and some of it isn’t even planned yet! From a Super Smash Brothers tournament, to a television trivia night and more, there really is no shortage of fun MRU events to attend. MRU will also be involved in several Beakerhead events in September. Events include a Pop-Up Science Carnival to celebrate MRU’s new Chemistry degree and an all-day immersive VR and 360-degree visual experience through Weaselhead park.

For further information about events, visit the event pages on the MRU and SAMRU websites.