Time to start planning for the Calgary International Film Festival

By: Robyn Welsh, Publishing Editor

Movie lovers: prepare your comfiest movie-dwelling outfits, pull a few extra dollars out of your savings jar for concession snacks (I hope it’s not possible to overdose on popcorn) and start your planning because the Calgary International Film Festival begins Sept. 19, 2018.

With 178 shorts, features, and collaboration screenings, Calgary Film is the place to be if you enjoy being taken on cinematic journeys. According to a press release sent out by Calgary Film, 56 films at the festival have a female director, 32 have a first-time feature director and approximately 30 per cent of all booked features are Canadian. If you’ve been looking for a great way to support film, grab your tickets and attend some screenings!

At this year’s Gala, Jacques Audiard’s The Sisters Brothers—Western flick set during the Gold Rush of 1851—will screen at the Jack Singer Concert Hall on Wednesday, September 19 at 7:30 pm. A Gala party will be held afterward at Bottlescrew Bills, but don’t forget bring your ticket.

“Based on the bestselling, award-winning novel by Canadian author Patrick deWitt, and directed by the winner of the Cannes Palme d’Or for 2015’s DHEEPAN, The Sisters Brothers is an instant Western classic,” said Stephen Schroeder, Executive Director of the Calgary International Film Festival. “It’s a darkly comic odyssey through the absurdity, grit and melancholy of the American frontier, rich with dreamlike visions, human tenderness and inevitable bursts of violence.”

To puruse the lineup and begin creating your own festival schedule, visit https://www.calgaryfilm.com/.