Getting festival ready: Packing and prepping

By: Robyn Welsh, Publishing Editor

It can be tough to know exactly what to pack when preparing for festivals. Whether you’ve been to dozens of festivals or are planning to attend your first one soon, here are a few tips to keep you feeling more comfortable.

Pre-festival preparation

Make sure you know exactly how you’re getting to the festival, where you’re sleeping when you’re there and how you’re getting home. Several festivals offer carpooling options. You and your pals could catch a ride there and back, or offer up an empty car seat to make a few dollars.

Keep in mind that some festivals require you to purchase a campsite separately from your ticket. Make sure you coordinate with your friends when purchasing tickets and a tent. And do not forget all your camping gear!

Important things to bring

Whether you’re camping or not, you will definitely need a day pack. A small backpack is great for keeping with you throughout the day. If you are camping, before the evenings, you can always go back to your tent for a fanny-pack or small purse for your essentials!

Perhaps one of the most important things to bring is a water bottle. Staying hydrated at festivals can be tough, but is necessary if you want to feel your best and have the most fun. Electrolyte packets to re-hydrate in the mornings can help immensely. As well, try picking one with vitamin C to help keep your immune system up and running. It can be easy to get sick when you’re around so many people!

Cash comes in handy because you never know what will happen with the debit and credit machines on the grounds. Also, ATM lines can just get very long and no one wants to wait in those.

I would suggest having some snacks in you backpack that will keep you energized throughout the day. Having some healthier, budget-friendly alternatives to munch on will keep you and your body happy.

You’ll also want to bring sunscreen for your face and body, dry shampoo to keep your hair looking fresh and a camera (disposable ones are very fun for festivals).

Thinking about clothes and makeup

Depending on the festival, people often dress up in fun costumes or stick to festival fashion trends. The best course of action is to pick clothing you feel comfortable and confident in and stick to that. You don’t need to wear a sparkly pink tutu and bedazzled crop top if that’s not your jam. And if it is, go for it!

Don’t forget to bring comfortable clothing as well! You’re going to need something warm to sleep in as well as a few comfortable outfits you can slip on in the mornings before the partying gets going.

Be sure to consider footwear and outdoor-wear as well. You’re going to be doing a lot of standing, walking and dancing, so a comfortable pair of runners will help tone-down your imminent foot pain. And having a rain jacket definitely comes in handy.

If you enjoy makeup and want to have a little extra fun with it at your next festival, glitter and colour can become your best friends. I suggest doing a few makeup trials before committing to the products you’re going to bring. Trust me, you don’t want your entire makeup collection with you because you won’t end up using half of it.