Calgary Stampede: Indian Village renamed

By: Robyn Welsh, Publishing Editor

After 106 years, the name of Calgary Stampede’s Indian Village is set to change. The decision to change the name to Elbow River Camp was led by the teepee owners who participate in the Stampede.

The name references Calgary’s Elbow River. Elbow is the Dene, Stoney and Blackfoot word for Calgary.

In a press release, Warren Connell, the Stampede’s CEO says, “Elbow River Camp came through and had support from teepee owners from each nation and the Calgary Stampede supports their decision.”

Calgary is located on Treaty 7 territory. Treaty 7 is comprised of five First Nations: Kainai (Blood), Siksika, Piikani, Tsuut’ina and Stoney Nakoda, with Métis peoples also living in the region.

Featured photo courtesy of Shaun Robinson, Calgary Stampede.

Read more here: http://news.calgarystampede.com/releases/releases-20180715-6705736

And here: https://www.thestar.com/calgary/2018/07/15/teepee-owners-and-the-calgary-stampede-have-renamed-indian-village-its-now-elbow-river-camp.html