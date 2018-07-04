Your guide to free breakfast this Calgary Stampede

By: Robyn Welsh, Publishing Editor

Let’s face it, Calgary becomes quite an interesting place during Stampede. It’s as if everyone comes out of hiding to get drunk together. One of the best things about Stampede (especially for broke and hungry students), is the breakfasts! Here are a few that won’t break the bank and will help prepare your body for the beer gardens.

Pancake Breakfast at Raw Canvas

On Friday July 6 in Kensington, Raw Canvas will be hosting a free pancake breakfast. Be sure to bring your creativity because not only do you get to decide on the shape of your pancakes, there is a toppings bar to load up with afterward!

Vegan Pancake Breakfast

It can be hard to find vegan breakfasts during Stampede in Cowtown. The Bridgeland Riverside Community Association brings you a pancake breakfast and bake sale to raise funds for the Alice Sanctuary and Robin’s Refuge.

58th Annual CF Chinook Centre Stampede Breakfast

Every year, the Stampede Breakfast at Chinook Centre is a huge endeavour. Be sure to bring a large appetite and some friends. The breakfast will take place on Saturday July 7.

Scandinavian Centre Stampede Breakfast

This breakfast on Saturday July 7 will consist of pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee. The event even features hi-land square dancers.

Pancake Breakfast at Ruberto Ostberg Gallery

If looking at art while you eat your free breakfast speaks to you, visit the Ruberto Ostberg Gallery for pancakes. You will even have the chance to meet the artists as they serve you food.

Stampede Breakfast on 17th (Tomkins Park)

The first 500 people who attend this breakfast on both Saturday July 7 and July 14 will be fed pancakes, and gain access to games and live performances. If you’re feeling extra wild you can even ride on the mechanical bull.

Chuckwagon Breakfasts

These breakfasts run in Olympic Plaza from July 7 to 14 (excluding July 8). Because this one runs nearly every day of Stampede, it may be a good bet to visit one of the other breakfasts on the busy Saturday July 7.

Calgary Parking Authority Stampede Breakfast

On Tuesday July 10, Calgary Parking Authorities will be hosting a breakfast at their office on 9th avenue. There will be pancakes, music and even contests for winning parking credits!

This list is in no way exhaustive. For a full list of Stampede Breakfasts, visit http://stampedebreakfast.ca/events/2018-07/.