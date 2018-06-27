India through a lens

By: Robyn Welsh, Publishing Editor

India is a vibrant, colourful country with culture around every bend. I was incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to visit and photograph the people, scenery, animals and architecture on the 2018 MRU India Field School.

India is home to 1.35 billion people (compared to Canada’s 36.95 million). The majority of the population practices Hinduism. Islam, Sikhim, Jainism, Buddhism, Christianity and other religions are practiced by many.

Several of the places photographed have religious significance. The Golden Temple in Amritsar is the most important holy site for Sikhs and is a pilgrimage destination for many. The temple is home to the Granth Sahib, a book known by Sikhs as a ‘guru.’ Because it is such a popular site, we had quite an intense experience. Packed like sardines, we waited in line for over two hours! The immaculate detailing of the ceiling, walls, floor and ceremony inside were almost impossible to process in the short amount of time we were inside.

Above is a photo gallery of vibrant India, including a shot of the Golden Temple.