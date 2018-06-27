India through a lens

by · June 27, 2018

  • IMG_1510
    There are quite a few stray dogs in India, but this sleepy little pup has an owner.
  • Ghandi Smirti
    Ghandi Smirti. This is where Ghandi spent the final days of his life and was assassinated.
  • IMG_1057
    Monkey silhouettes in a tree. Travel tip: don't make eye contact with monkeys: it's seen as an act of aggression.
  • IMG_1434
    A beautiful view at the Haus Kaus ruins.
  • Ghandi Smirti 2
    Ghandi Smirti. This is where Ghandi spent the final days of his life and was assassinated.
  • IMG_1711
    Looks like safety standards aren't quite the same in India!
  • IMG_1809
    At the historic Red Fort in Agra. This site was the main residence of the Mughal emperors.
  • IMG_1872
    The Taj Mahal was built as an eternal resting site for Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's wife Mumtaz Mahal.
  • IMG_1890
    India Gate is a war memorial in Delhi. It is a part of the work of the Imperial War Graves Commission.
  • IMG_1892
    Someone getting a tattoo beside India Gate.
  • IMG_2021
    Bridge to cross the Ganga in Rishikesh. Even though the bridge narrow, motorbikes, scooters, monkeys, bulls and cows will all cross at the same time.
  • IMG_2213
    Aarti (Hindu religious prayer) on the Ganga in Haridwar. Har Ki Pauri, the famous ghat we were at, is a pilgrimage site for many Hindus.
  • IMG_2532
    The bulls and cows roam and lounge wherever they wish!
  • IMG_2581
    The Golden Temple, the most sacred site for Sikhs.
  • IMG_2670
    The site of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. On April 13, 1919 troops of the British Indian Army fired rifles into a crowd of Indians, who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar, Punjab. A memorial can be seen in the distance of this photo.
  • IMG_3085
    The view from the top of a mountain in Dharmsala.
  • IMG_3173
    Dharmsala, a hub of the Free Tibet Movement, is home to many Tibetan refugees and has a large Buddhist population.

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: Error validating application. Application has been deleted.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 190
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.

Print Edition

Mar. 15 Cover

Archives