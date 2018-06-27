Handheld concussion sensor being developed at the University of Calgary

By: Robyn Welsh, Publishing Editor

Researchers in the engineering and medical schools at the University of Calgary are developing a portable sensor that will indicate whether an individual is concussed.

Similar to a glucose meter for diabetics, the technology only requires a pinprick of blood to determine whether the individual is concussed. The device, which measures proteins and molecules known to indicate injury in the central nervous system, can give results in as quickly at 30 minutes.

Because the technology allows for testing onsite, it could allow athletes who find out they are not concussed to return to the field before the end of a game, or seek the appropriate treatment.

The sensor is about a year from going to market as it still requires additional research to determine the most accurate indicators of brain injury.

Visit the Global News story to find out more: https://globalnews.ca/news/4299085/university-of-calgary-concussion-sensor/.

Featured image courtesy of Global News.