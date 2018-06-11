Five festivals to get you out of your house this summer

Robyn Welsh, Publishing Editor

Vegfest Calgary: Beets, Beats, and Beers

Attention vegans, vegetarians, veg-curious folk and lovers of food! On June 16th, Vegfest Calgary returns with an immersive vegan experience. The festival has a lot to offer from influential industry speakers, cooking demonstrations and musical acts to delicious food and certified vegan beer gardens. The festival is partnering with the local Cold Garden Beverage Company this year, a microbrewery in Inglewood. So grab your vegan friends and head on down to Millenium Park this weekend for a delicious time.

Vegfest Calgary: Beets, Beats, and Beers runs June 16th from 10AM to 5PM at Millenium Park. For tickets and further information, visit https://www.vegfestcalgary.com/.

Sled Island

The five-day music and arts festival is recognized globally and offers a completely unique festival experience. With over 250 bands, several comedy acts, films and art spread across 35 venues, the amount of culture packed into the five days is mind-blowing. Sled Island is an awesome place to hear and find some new favourite bands!

Each year, the festival asks a band to curate several acts they’d like to see play. Sled Island 2018’s guest curator Deerhoof selected Cherry Glazerr, empath, Eucademix, Guerilla Toss, Prissy Whip, Shabazz Palaces, Solid Freex, Tyondai Braxton, Wye Oak, comedian George Chenand the short film Hit by Becky James.

In a letter from the band on the Sled Island website, Deerhoof shared “when we came to Sled Island the first time it was also our first time in Calgary and our expectation was mainly of cows. We were surprised there was also art and music amidst the cows. In fact, we thought we’d arrived in the busiest most enthusiastic most cultured spot on the planet.” During Sled Island it seems like Calgary becomes a new city.

While it can be hard deciding which venue to attend when several amazing artists are playing at once, the festival website offers an option to create your own schedule that you can share with your pals.

Sled Island runs from June 20-24, 2018. For information about Sled Islands safer spaces initiatives, tickets, the festival schedule, lineup and further information visit https://www.sledisland.com/.

Folk Festival

The iconic Calgary Folk Festival turns 39 this year and is hosting 69 artists. While the artists will be playing their own sets, collaborative sessions will meld the sounds of musicians you already know, or are soon to discover.

Artists playing include A Tribe Called Red, Quantam Tangle, Rhye, Alvvays, The Barr Brothers, Chad Vangaalen, Joe Jackson, Reuben and the Dark, Stars, and many more! The festival is family friendly and features comedians and spoken word artists through their Tent Talk series. Enjoy a drink at the beer gardens, stand by the stage, or relax on a blanket in the grass while hearing some great tunes.

The festival runs July 26-29th at Prince’s Island Park. Read more about the 2018 festival on our story here, or visit http://www.calgaryfolkfest.com/ for tickets and more information. Tickets are available for single days of the festival or all four days.

Pet-A-Palooza

Have you and your fur-friend been waiting for a pawty? Pet-A-Palooza is a dog lover’s paradise with events such as french and english bulldog races, weiner dog races and the puppy stampede.

Get your little friend a dog-friendly ice cream treat, ask the on-site vet any questions, visit the Pet Planet “Tasting Bar,” pick up some free swag and enjoy the site of happy dogs running around. Already holding your pup on a tight leash and need a bit of doggie training? Cultured Canines will be on scene to answer all your dog training questions.

Pet-A-Palooza will run July 28 and 29 from 10AM to 4PM at Eau Claire Market. And admission is free! For more information visit http://www.petapaloozawest.com/calgary/#2017-exhibitors-calgary.

Calgary Fringe Festival

Are you a fan of theatre that pushes boundaries? Calgary Fringe Festival is one of many global Fringe Festivals that brings uncensored, uniquely creative and unforgettable performances to the stage. This festival will give you an experience unlike any other.

If titles such as The Cockwhisperer – A Love Story, The Curiosity Cabinet, Lovely Lady Lump, Legally Blonde – The Musical and Help! I’m American! speak to you, this festival may be just what you need in your life.

The festival will run from August 3-11 at various venues around the city. For more information about the festival and schedule visit http://see.calgaryfringe.ca/.

Featured photo of Sled Island courtesy of Mike Tan.