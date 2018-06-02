Learn about Canada’s budding marijuana industry in new MRU courses

Robyn Welsh, Publishing Editor

Three non-credit online courses about Canada’s marijuana industry are set to begin this September. Registration for the courses opens for students June 11. They will cost $1,500 and are run by MRU continuing education.

MRU is partnering with Kwantlen Polytechnic University — located in Surrey, B.C — which will share its instructors and expertise for cannabis education.

These business courses will take approximately eight to 13 weeks to complete and will function similarly to other online courses at MRU.

According to CBC News, “one course will be on plant production and facility management, one on marketing, sales and drug development and another on financing a cannabis enterprise in Canada.”

For more information read the story from CBC News here: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/calgary-mount-royal-university-cannabis-online-courses-1.4658145

Featured image courtesy of Associated Press