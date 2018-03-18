Unconventionally abroad

by · March 18, 2018

The view from a lookout on the Kohi Point Walkway, the trail leading over the hill and through the bush from Whakatane to Ohope Beach. The town, river and ocean can all be pictured in one view from this lookout. Photo by Amber McLinden

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

The Reflector

6 days ago

The Reflector

Read our contributor's take on living outside of a sexualized world. ow.ly/awpm30iVx7Q ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Print Edition

Mar. 15 Cover

Archives