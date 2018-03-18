Meet your representative executive council

New year, new council

By News Editor, Anna Junker

This year’s Representative Executive Council election was not exactly a hotly contested one, with only one candidate for each title: president, vice-president academic vice-president external and vice-president student life.

Three of the four positions had new candidates, with Cordelia Snowdon running for re-election as vice-president academic.

President: Andrew Nguyen

Andrew Nguyen will advocate to, among other topics, increase the numbers of student employment, co-op and internship opportunities as well as advocate to all levels of government to increase funding for these areas through programs such as the Summer Temporary Employment Program. He will also work to improve transportation options for students and support free academic resources such as Open Education Resources (OERs).

Vice-President Academic: Cordelia Snowdon

Cordelia Snowdon will continue to advocate for, among other topics, OERs and eliminate mandatory supplementary fees which are required fees for course resources that are used for grading. Snowdon will also advocate for improved availability and flexibility for courses by improving offerings at all times of day and during the spring semester.

Vice-President Student Life: Shayla Breen

Shayla Breen will, among other topics, advocate to create more opportunities for better use of student space on campus and facilitate conversations between students and Mount Royal University stakeholders on what to do with the old library and old conservatory spaces. She will seek student feedback on upcoming cannabis legalization and ensure the student voice is represented in consultation with the university.

Vice-President External: Amanda Leblanc

Amanda Leblanc will advocate for, among other topics, increased support and funding for mental health initiatives and decreasing stigma. She will also be advocating for OERs and oppose fee and tuition increases. As well, Leblanc will work to have international students receive equitable access to post-secondary education by regulating international tuition and fees, and expanding access to financial aid programs.