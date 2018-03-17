MRU Cougar signs pro deal

by · March 17, 2018

Graduating goaltender Cam Lanigan in action against the Calgary Dinos in his final Crowchild Classic. Lanigan is now the 10th MRU Cougar who has landed a pro deal since the Cougars joined USPORT. Photo courtesy of Cougar Athletics

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

Print Edition

Mar. 15 Cover

Archives