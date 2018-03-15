Ballin’ like it’s March Madness

March 15, 2018

  • young
    Trae Young is balling with a season average of 27.4 PPG heading into the March Madness tournament. Young is looking to lead his Oklahoma Sooners squad into a deep run to further skyrocket his draft stock heading into the summer. Photo courtesy of News9
  • Bagley
    Marvin Bagley is among the core elements of yet another stacked Blue Devils squad. The freshman has declared his eligibility to the NBA draft this year and will look for nothing more than a deep run this year. Photo courtesy of Lance King/Getty Images

