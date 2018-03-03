CD Review: In a Poem Unlimited by U.S. Girls

In a Poem Unlimited

U.S. Girls

Royal Mountain Records

Score: A-

Cinematic in progression, U.S. Girls’ latest record, In a Poem Unlimited, finds its niche in diving into surrealism while avoiding a fringe classification.

Finding haunting space on lead track “Velvet For Sale,” acts as a driving force of the project as Meghan Remy pulls the listener into the waving soundscape. Later, on “Incidental Boogie,” she strikes with a harsh intensity. On monumental closer “Time,” Remy rides off on a flurry of horns and accent high hats scattered across the near eight-minute track, a far cry from the spaced out opener, though natural in execution.

Though In a Poem Unlimited remains unpredictable throughout, it would be difficult to argue it is abstract in execution, as each note seems to land right where it’s meant to, even if seem impossible for anyone to have known it.

Nathan Kunz