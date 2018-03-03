Canada in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

The red and white’s performance is one to remember

By Dan Khavkin, Sports Editor

Canada’s Winter Olympic athletes bring home a record 29 medals for the country in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Canada’s unofficial sweetheart couple, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, were the country’s flag bearers marking the first time two athletes were named to carry the flag in the opening ceremonies. The pair received two of 11 gold medals themselves to go along with the red and white’s eight silver medals and 10 bronze.

Of the 29 medals, seven were won in Freestyle Skiing, Canada’s most successful sport in the two weeks with four of them being gold in that discipline alone.

Ice hockey saw the women’s team bring home a heartbreaking silver medal after losing in a shootout to the Americans, who picked up their first gold medal since 1998. This game will be remembered for its argument of having shoot-outs decide a final match.

Men’s hockey won a deserving bronze medal, beating the Czech Republic 6-4. This was the first men’s hockey olympic competition since

Nagano in 1998 that did not have NHL players in them, allowing for the majority of the rosters on every team consist of minor-league players who got the opportunity of a lifetime.

Canada also picked up two medals at bobsleigh events including a peculiar gold medal that came in the merits of a first-placed tie with the Germans. Two-Woman bobsleigh picked up a bronze medal.

In women’s slopestyle, Lauren Blouin got a silver medal despite crashing a few times and finishing the event with a black eye.

Curling had a disappointing performance at the games. Canada’s only medal from the sport came early on in mixed-doubles, one of four of the Olympics’ new sports, while the men’s team got eliminated in the semi-finals and the women’s team did not even make the playoff round.

The red and white also picked up gold in men’s big air from Sébastien Toutant. Big air was another sport that was debuted at the 2018 games.

Short-track speed skater Kim Boutin, the most decorated olympian in Canada, brought home two bronze medals in the 500m and 1500m runs and a silver in the 1000m sprint, earning her the honour of being Canada’s closing ceremony flag-bearer.