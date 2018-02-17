This Valentine’s season, remember to love yourself

How to get the most out of your special alone time

By Sabrina Harmata, Staff Writer

Here’s the thing about sex: contrary to popular belief, you do not need another person to get yourself off. It’s not a requirement. With Valentine’s day having just passed and the stress of midterms coming around the corner, it’s important to give yourself some love, too. Even if you have a partner, no one knows your body and its needs like you do, so it’s important to schedule some quality time with yourself. Here are some ways to make the best of your sexual encounter with yourself:

Buy yourself a sex toy. Sex toy bingo just passed here at Mount Royal University and for those of you lucky winners, you’ve already completed this step. But for those of you who were disappointed at not getting a free sex toy, treat yourself! Head down to your closest sex shop, and grab the toy of your desire. If you’re too nervous to actually go buy one, most sex shops have an online component, and they often have sales that are exclusive to online customers. Buy yourself a dildo, a vibrator, an anal plug, or a fleshlight and release all that built-up tension when you get home. Just remember to wash it first and every time after you use it.

Watch a different kind of porn. Humans are creatures of habit. So chances are, you have a favourite kind of porn and you don’t stray too far from it. But after a while, watching the same basic concept over and over again gets repetitive and that’s boring. Mix things up next time you masturbate. If you usually watch something basic, maybe go for some porn with a little BDSM. Or maybe give in to a secret fetish you’ve been harboring for a while.

Try a new type of pleasure. There are very many erogenous zones. Don’t believe me? Watch the episode of Friends when Monica teaches Chandler all about them. Foreplay isn’t just for partnered sex. You’ve got to really turn yourself on beforehand if you want to have an amazing experience. Touch yourself everywhere you’ve ever wanted another person to touch you before you go to town on yourself. And don’t forget anal pleasure. It is not a myth. Although it isn’t for everyone, it can greatly enhance the experience, so why not try it?

Use both hands. Now, this may come as a shock to you, but you are not restricted to the use of only one hand when masturbating. I know, revolutionary, right? While one hand is taking care of your genitals, use the other to play with your nipples. Or if you have one hand stroking your penis, use the other to fondle your balls. Likewise, if one hand is occupied with your vagina, use the other to stimulate your clitoris.

Experiment with different positions. Just like partnered sex, masturbation can be done in many different positions, all with different aspects of pleasure. Try lying down, sitting and even standing up to discover which one is your favourite. You can even try different sitting positions since there are plenty to choose from. Don’t stop at different positions, try it in different places too, like the shower. If you have one of those detachable shower heads, you are in luck and I am super jealous.

Now, take what you’ve learned here, and love yourself.