CD Review: what people call low self-esteem… by awakebutstillinbed

what people call low self-esteem…
awakebutstillinbed
self-released
Score: B+
Perhaps the most niche genre still commanding a place at the table, latter-era emo (see: emo revival) is not only alive but thriving thanks to groups like awakebutstillinbed.
Their latest is a testament to the idea of going against the grain. Where many bands in the genre have made the switch to more indie or post-rock influenced works, awakebutstillinbed have instead cranked up the extremities.
Fronted by Shannon Taylor, who flips from nascent sing-song melodies to emblazoned screaming on a dime, the San Jose band burns through nine tracks with fiery aplomb.
In short, emo ain’t dead — it’s awake, but still in bed.
Alec Warkentin