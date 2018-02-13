CD Review: what people call low self-esteem… by awakebutstillinbed

what people call low self-esteem…

awakebutstillinbed

self-released

Score: B+

Perhaps the most niche genre still commanding a place at the table, latter-era emo (see: emo revival) is not only alive but thriving thanks to groups like awakebutstillinbed.

Their latest is a testament to the idea of going against the grain. Where many bands in the genre have made the switch to more indie or post-rock influenced works, awakebutstillinbed have instead cranked up the extremities.

Fronted by Shannon Taylor, who flips from nascent sing-song melodies to emblazoned screaming on a dime, the San Jose band burns through nine tracks with fiery aplomb.

In short, emo ain’t dead — it’s awake, but still in bed.

Alec Warkentin