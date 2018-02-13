CD Review: Snares Like a Haircut by No Age

Snares Like a Haircut

No Age

self-released

Score: A

Packed with lingering reverb and steady drum strikes, noise rock duo No Age’s latest record, Snares Like a Haircut, combines rawness with bright tones to fantastic effect.

On their fifth full length effort, the LA based two-piece combine high intensity attacks with atmospheric instrumentals and slow driven tracks seamlessly. “Soft Collar Tide” rings and punches on top sloshing high hat strikes and snapping snares, while the title track, “Snares like a Haircut” thumps in an instrumental soundscape that dips and dives across its three minute runtime. As the album closes, the duo shift again on “Primitive Plus,” combining a sparse intro with an explosion of shaking and blaring instrumentals that bring the LP to a close.

Through a collection that finds place for calm and chaos, No Age create a consistently intriguing listen on Snares Like a Haircut.

Nathan Kunz