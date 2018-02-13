CD Review: Ephorize by CupcakKe

Ephorize

CupcakKe

self-released

Score: A

The world would be satisfied if CupcakKe only released bops like “Duck Duck Goose,” a song (and music video) that took the world by storm. “Tap the head of the dick, duck, duck, goose” she sings, as she bounces her hand off the top of a dildo. Maybe CupcakKe is exactly what we need in 2018, with the same sexually unhinged lyrics that early female rappers pioneered before her, but are still taboo today. Her lyrics fall under a range of topics, though, evening touching on things like self-help on tracks such as “2 Minutes.” CupcakKe shows her multidimensional self to the world on Ephorize, both in her lyrics and her music, which extends from track to track. What might work against other artists seems to work exactly right for CupcakKe, leaving her ample room to surprise us, within means, with whatever she comes up with next.

Amber Mclinden