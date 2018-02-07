Cougars women’s volleyball team’s playoff push

Season is coming down to the wire

By Sajan Jabbal, Staff Writer

Head coach of the Mount Royal women’s volleyball team, Sandra Lamb and the rest of the team have had an average start to the season, but they’re looking to bounce back and make a strong push for the playoffs.

Lamb has a long volleyball history and has been coaching MRU’s volleyball team for over 20 years. She explains that coaching this year is no different from any other.

“We’re in such a competitive league, that every day and every weekend is such a challenge,” says Lamb. “Getting these players to buy in and commit, that’s an every year thing and that’s what I love about these teams, they’re willing to do that.”

Keeping the girls focused is important and with the season winding down along with the school year in full effect, it gets harder and harder every day.

“Keeping them focused is the task at hand, so at practice and in games, we’re not putting any extra pressure on trying to make the playoffs, we just have to go in and battle and practice every day to get better and learn more.”

As the season draws to an end, with only six more games remaining, Lamb understands the importance of every game, especially the next two, where they will play Manitoba in both games, who they are tied with in points, just one spot short of the playoffs.

“Everybody knows it’s important,” says Lamb.

“Everybody wants to make the playoffs, but we’re not putting any more pressure on ourselves because of these games, we just want to make sure we execute the way that we can.”

When it comes to the playoffs, one loss can end your season, but Lamb believes that she has the team to really excel come playoff season.

“We’ve had some really good matches,” Lamb explains. “We’re kind of that scary team, we’ve proven that we can beat some of the best teams in the league but we’ve also proven that we can be very inconsistent at times, so if we can just get into the playoffs anything can happen.”

If the Cougars make the playoffs, they will likely be matched up against the best team in the league, UBC. They sit in first place and have a record of 14 wins and just two losses, two points ahead of the second place team.

This team knows it going to be hard, but Lamb believes she has the team that can matchup against their best players.

“They’re an older team, and they got probably the rookie of the year in their lineup,” says Lamb. “Kiera Van Ryk is the one we need to contain; she’s got a big left side and she gets a lot of points for them. We also have Alex Donaghy on our right side, so those two battling each other is always fun to see. I believe we can compete with them.”

Before they look to the playoffs, the Cougars first need to win these next two important games and maintain a good record on the last four.