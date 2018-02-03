The art of the halftime show

by · February 3, 2018

Although Tom Brady’s legendary comeback was a hoot and a holler, Lady Gaga’s performance became one of the biggest talking points following Superbowl 51. Photo courtesy of cnn.com

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

The Reflector

12 hours ago

The Reflector

The Reflector updated their cover photo. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Reflector

2 days ago

The Reflector

Calgarians took to the streets of downtown on January 20th for the second annual Women’s March. Click the link to check out our full photo gallery! #WomensMarch2018 www.thereflector.ca/2018/02/01/we-will-continue-to-march-on/ ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Print Edition

Feb. 1 Cover

Archives