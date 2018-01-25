CD Review: The Official Body by Shopping

The Official Body

Shopping

Fat Cat Records

Score: B+

Shopping is a three-piece post-punk band from London, crafting pointed political tune that are surprisingly danceable. The Official Body is the group’s third full-length album and each track contains an unwavering amount of energy, spearheaded by Rachel Aggs’ brilliant guitar work and intentionally nonchalant vocals. Album opener “The Hype” starts the album off in a jazzy fashion thanks to sprawling guitars and lyrics that harken back to the counter-culture of the 70s, asking, “what do they teach us? Procrastination!” Unlike some other post-punk bands, the mixing of The Official Body is refreshingly clear and refined, letting the talent of each member take the front seat. However, the majority of songs on the album follow a similar structure, favouring fast-paced guitar riffs backed by the same drum pattern instead of exploring lower tempo avenues. It’s a missed opportunity, but the strengths of The Official Body far outweigh the lack of experimentation.

Paul McAleer