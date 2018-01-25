CD Review: Saturation III by Brockhampton

Saturation III

Brockhampton

QUESTION EVERYTHING INC. / EMPIRE

Score: B+

Making good on their promise of a trilogy by 2018, self proclaimed “best boy band since One Direction” Brockhampton’s third installment in the Saturation series delivers a loyal follow up to its predecessors.

Though criticized for remaining formulaic in approach, the group’s third LP contains standout moments throughout. Lead single “BOOGIE” builds off a grooving siren-heavy beat unlike anything previously offered and Merlyn’s opening verse on “STUPID” punches with a fringe flow that shakes the track early on before backing off on what becomes a highlight. Though monotonous at points when compiled with the two previous efforts, Saturation III stands well on its own, creating further proof for the much-hyped group’s legitimacy while leaving fans to wonder where they’ll go next in their post-Saturation era.

Nathan Kunz