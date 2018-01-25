CD Review: POST- by Jeff Rosenstock

POST-

Jeff Rosenstock

Quote Unquote / Polyvinyl

Score: A-

While Rosenstock himself may the first to refute the labelling of his music as existentialist millennial-punk, there’s no other way to describe the bombastic and subtly brilliant anthems he’s penned on 2016’s WORRY. and continued on its fitting follow-up POST-.

Released as a surprise in the wee hours of New Years Day 2018, POST- bleeds much from the same vein of We Cool? and WORRY. in terms of freneticism.

“ET TU, USA?” he shouts on proper-opener “USA,” a devilishly political-without-becoming- preachy track that works as a subtextual response to the American political climate of betrayal and as a mondegreen (“ET TU, USA?” = “F U USA!”).

POST- cements Rosenstock as one of the best artists in the alt/punk/whatever genre performing, and it’ll be interesting to see what comes next.

Alec Warkentin