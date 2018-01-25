CD Review: POST- by Jeff Rosenstock
POST-
Jeff Rosenstock
Quote Unquote / Polyvinyl
Score: A-
While Rosenstock himself may the first to refute the labelling of his music as existentialist millennial-punk, there’s no other way to describe the bombastic and subtly brilliant anthems he’s penned on 2016’s WORRY. and continued on its fitting follow-up POST-.
Released as a surprise in the wee hours of New Years Day 2018, POST- bleeds much from the same vein of We Cool? and WORRY. in terms of freneticism.
“ET TU, USA?” he shouts on proper-opener “USA,” a devilishly political-without-becoming-
POST- cements Rosenstock as one of the best artists in the alt/punk/whatever genre performing, and it’ll be interesting to see what comes next.
Alec Warkentin