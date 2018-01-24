Cougar athletics seeing success in early 2018

by · January 24, 2018

Nicolette Seper (shown) celebrating one of her two goals on the historic night of Jan 14., where the Cougars picked up a historic fifth consecutive victory for the first time in program history. Photo by Adrian Shellard

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

Print Edition

Jan 18 Cover

Archives