Walking with dinosaurs

by · January 18, 2018

The new Cretaceous Lands exhibit at Mount Royal University showcases two dinosaurs and one marsupial creature from the Cretaceous Period: Nanotyrannus lancensis, Triceratops horridus and Didelphodon vorax. Photo by Andi Endruhn

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

Print Edition

Jan 18 Cover

Related Posts

No related posts.

Archives