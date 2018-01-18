Patti Derbyshire turns research into action

by · January 18, 2018

Patti Derbyshire’s job as a researcher and professor is just one of many ways she’s involved in the community. Photo courtesy of Patti Derbyshire via Calgary Arts Development

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

Print Edition

Jan 18 Cover

Archives