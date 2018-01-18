Canada takes home the gold for the second time in four years

by · January 18, 2018

Team Canada celebrating their sixth gold medal in nine years in front of a pro-Canadian crowd in Buffalo, New York after beating Sweden 3-1. Photo courtesy Flickr user StevenEllis546

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

Print Edition

Jan 18 Cover

Archives