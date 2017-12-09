CD Review: War & Leisure by Miguel

War & Leisure

Miguel

ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records

Score: A-

With his fourth album War & Leisure, Miguel has solidified his status as an R&B supergiant. Thankfully, he hasn’t compromised his founding principles in exchange for pop stardom like some of his peers. Even with songs featuring big names like Travis Scott, Rick Ross, and J. Cole, Miguel brings out the best of his peers through smooth, soulful production, leaking with ingenuity and sincerity – qualities that have escaped his peers such as The Weeknd. The album has a great flow to it, capitalizing on a consistent vibe.. Utilizing sparse guitars and keys throughout, the album is often reminiscent of a laid-back summer day. “Told You So,” a personal favourite, takes a page from Jai Paul with guitars that fade in and out of the track’s soundscape, backed by Miguel singing with an inhuman amount of energy. War & Leisure is a record you’ll constantly return to in the new year.

Paul McAleer