CD Review: Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1 by Lil Peep

Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1

Lil Peep

First Access / Warner Bros

Score: B+

The firestorm ignited by the brief life of emo-rap progenitor Lil Peep, dead from a suspected overdose at only 21 years of age, was bright and mildly unbelievable, managing to fuse together two genres at odds and have it sound not like utter trash.

Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1 — Peep’s debut, and now only, studio album — revels in the emotion felt by the young in a way that cuts through perceived style-borders and only serves to salt the wound of a talent lost too early.

Born from a realm that features some less-than-desirable imitators, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1, in hindsight, is a surprisingly successful and coherent release. The suicide and drug references that permeate the album serve as foreboding warnings to Peep practicing what he preached.

In only seven tracks, Peep lets us learn what he’s about, and in light of recent news, there’s no one that can say otherwise.

-Alec Warkentin