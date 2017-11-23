Final 32 bids are clinched for 2018 World Cup

by · November 23, 2017

Germany hosting the World Cup in the 2014 edition held in Brazil. The Germans won all 10 of their qualifiers and are set to make another run at the title this summer. Photo courtesy of Flickr user Ryu Voelkel

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

The Reflector

3 hours ago

The Reflector

The Reflector updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Print Edition

Nov 23 Cover

Archives