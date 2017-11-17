CD Review: Call It What You Want by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Big Machine Records

Score: D-

It’s a tale of two Taylor Swifts. Swift dropped the fourth single “Call It What You Want” from her new album Reputation on Nov. 3. At first listen it sounds like a love song, with lyrics like “My baby’s fly like a jet stream, High above the whole scene, Loves me like I’m brand new.” But then, if you take a deeper dive into what she’s actually saying, she has lyrics where it seems like she’s calling out the haters. “All the liars are calling me one, Nobody’s heard from me for months” and “All the drama queens taking swings, All the jokers dressing up as kings.” This back and forth is tiring and quite frankly, boring. Is Swift sweet or salty? The mixed signals aren’t fun. Will the real Taylor Swift please just stand up already?

Anna Junker